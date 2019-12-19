Get Premium BeaversEdge.com access for the latest recruiting updates all year round + a FREE $75 Nike gift card

ROCHESTER, MINN. – Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has been selected one of three college football student-athletes for the 2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award. The three players, who are being recognized for overcoming injury or illness, will be honored during an on-field ceremony at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on December 28.

Luton, from a Marysville, Wash., suffered a thoracic spine fracture at Washington State in game four of the 2017 season that forced him out for the remainder of the season. He returned for 2018 but was limited for half the schedule with an ankle sprain. The sixth-year senior has graduated in psychology and innovation management.

Luton played 23 games for the Beavers, starting 21. He finished fifth in the OSU record book for touchdown passes with 42 and seventh for passing yards with 5,227. The 2019 team captain was selected Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week twice and was on this year’s Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Maxwell Award watch lists. In addition, he was one of only three quarterbacks during the 2019 regular season to throw a minimum of 25 touchdown passes (28) with three or fewer interceptions (3). Over his final two seasons, he had 38 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

The three individuals were selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. A $5,000 donation to OSU’s general student scholarship fund will be presented to the university on behalf of Luton’s award.

The other two recipients of the award are offensive lineman Drew Wilson of Georgia Southern University and wide receiver Octavion Wilson of Salisbury University.

