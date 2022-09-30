PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State inside linebacker Jack Colletto has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation has announced.

Colletto is one of 156 semifinalists for the honor, which is in its 33rd year of honoring an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Colletto, majoring in mechanical engineering, is a three-time member of the Pac-12 Conference’s Academic Honor Roll. On the field, he’s been recognized as a second-team All-Pac-12 performer and has been recognized by the Hornung Award’s weekly honor roll four times. He is a member of the Hornung Award’s watch list; the award is given annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

For his career, he has rushed for 351 yards and 19 touchdowns, caught two passes for 21 yards and made 36 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss with one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 26, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 6, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports.

Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 33rd Campbell Trophy® and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000. Click here for more information on the Awards Dinner, including options to purchase tickets online, special travel rates to the event from Delta Air Lines and Bellagio and a concierge service provided by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

OSU Athletics