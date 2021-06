Isaiah Hodgins Cleared For Return

After suffering a shoulder injury that forced him to have surgery and miss his entire rookie season in 2020, former Oregon State wide receiver and current Buffalo Bill Isaiah Hodgins is officially 100% healthy.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder had developed a nice rapport with starting quarterback Josh Allen in the few practices of the preseason last year before ultimately landing on the IR and he'll be looking to kickstart that connection once again.

Hodgins will re-join a Bills receiving corps that features the likes of Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson, Jake Kumerow, and Duke Williams.

Of that group, only Williams and Kumerow boast bigger frames than Hodgins, so his path towards extended reps and playing time could begin to show as the Bills begin to get closer to the start of training camp.