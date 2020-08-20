BeaversEdge - Former WR Isaiah Hodgins Building Chemistry In Buffalo

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Former Oregon State receiver Isaiah Hodgins is starting to turn some heads in Buffalo...

The Buffalo Bills started full-contact training camp earlier this week and the Bills' Twitter released some practice footage of Hodgins mixing it up and building chemistry with starting quarterback Josh Allen.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound wideout is coming off an impressive junior season at Oregon State that saw him record 86 catches for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns. While Hodgins fell until the 6th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft, there's ample reason to believe that he's closer to a 4th or 5th round talent.

Heading into the draft, the knock on Hodgins was that he didn't have blazing speed, but that was never the focal point of his game. Hodgins thrives on being able to pick apart man coverage because of his size, frame, and route-running ability, and we're already seeing that in Buffalo.

Hodgins is tied with fellow Buffalo receiver Duke Williams for the tallest receiver on the roster (6-foot-3) and that should bode well for his future prospects.

With Stefon Diggs, John Brown, and Cole Beasley in the fold, the Bills have their speedsters and home-run threats, but Hodgins offers a unique advantage as he can get up and use his size to his advantage, particularly in the red zone.

Making the final 53-man roster will be Hodgins' toughest task to date, but given that he's already building camaraderie with Allen and the starting unit gives hope that he'll be one of the Bills' final additions. If Hodgins makes the roster, I look for him to be a red-zone specialist and be a big target for Allen near the goal-line.