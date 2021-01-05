BeaversEdge - Instant Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In SC RB Deshaun Fenwick?

With the Oregon State football team losing star-studded running back Jermar Jefferson to the NFL Draft, you knew that head coach Jonathan Smith, running backs coach Michael Pitre, and the recruiting staff would be on the lookout for a difference-maker who would be able to help ease the loss of Jefferson.

The Beavers may have just found that player in South Carolina running back Deshaun Fenwick.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound sophomore should help fill a massive void for the Beavers at running back as he's a guy who will come into Corvallis with SEC experience and will compete for the starting job right away.