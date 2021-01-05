BeaversEdge - BREAKING: South Carolina RB DeShaun Fenwick Transfers To Oregon State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

2021 is full of surprises already, including a pleasant one for Oregon State.

On Tuesday night, South Carolina running back DeShaun Fenwick announced via Instagram that he is transferring to Oregon State.

Originally from Bradenton, Florida, the three-star signed with South Carolina over a very impressive offer sheet that features the likes of Georgia, Texas, Missouri, South Carolina, and more.

After enrolling at USC in 2018, Fenwick made the most of limited action, recording 112 yards in his very first collegiate appearance. Despite his stellar performance, Fenwick only saw action in one more game that season and ended up redshirting.

In 2019, Fenwick played in 5 games and averaged 5 yards per carry on 22 carries.

This season, Fenwick made 8 appearances and rushed for nearly 300 yards and one touchdown in 54 attempts.

His decision was not one that was expected by Oregon State fans, but certainly one that they should be excited about moving forward.