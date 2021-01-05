BeaversEdge - Oregon State MBB/WBB Roundup

With the Oregon State men's basketball team coming off a home split of the Bay Area schools and the women's basketball team continuing its teamwide-pause, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest info on both squads...

The Oregon State men’s basketball program is pausing team activities due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols.

This week’s games at Utah (Wednesday, Jan. 6) and at Colorado (Saturday, Jan. 9) have been postponed. The Pac-12 Conference will work with the three programs to attempt to find mutually agreeable dates to reschedule the games.

After knocking off Cal this past Saturday, the Oregon State men's basketball team (5-4, 1-2 Pac-12) couldn't string back-to-back conference wins together on Monday against Stanford as the Beavers fell 81-71.

"Tough outcome for us with our backs against the wall," head coach Wayne Tinkle said. "This was a little too tough of a test for our young team early in the league. We can't rely on playing catchup every time out. We showed tremendous effort and some guys really grew up over this weekend, we just have to keep growing."

The Beavers couldn't slow down Stanford's low-post game as the Cardinal racked up 50 points in the paint to OSU's 24. Cardinal forwards Oscar da Silva and Jaiden Delaire combined for 50 points and the Beavers simply weren't able to match that production.

"I don't think I ever remember being doubled-up with points in the paint with any of my teams ever," Tinkle added. "We didn't do a good enough job slowing those guys down at all. We wanted to make Silva score over us, yet we lost our discipline and he had a lot of lay-ins. Having smaller and younger guys guarding him, he exposed us a little bit, but we'll get better for sure."

Jarod Lucas scored 22 points, going 5-for-10 from three-point range, Gianni Hunt set a career-high with 17 points, hitting four of his six 3-point attempts, and Ethan Thompson tallied 10 points and seven assists. Forward Rodrigue Andela left the Stanford contest and didn't return due to injury, Tinkle said he didn't have an update on him during the postgame press conference.

Several days earlier against the Bears, the Beavers were able to erase a very sloppy first half and overcome a 10-point halftime deficit en route to a 73-64 victory.

"We really dug deep and showed it was important to us, and I'm not sure that it was in the first half or some other games this season," Tinkle said. "I thought the guys responded and really grew a pair there in the second half and I'm really proud of them."

Maurice Calloo scored all 14 of his points in the second half, Thompson went for 16 points and five assists, and Lucas went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.