BeaversEdge - Oregon State DL Keishon Dawkins & OLB Isaac Garcia Announce Departures

Oregon State defensive lineman Keishon Dawkins and outside linebacker Isaac Garcia have both announced their intentions to leave the program.

Dawkins, a 6-foot-5, 276-pounder from West Linn, Ore. didn't see the field in 2018 as he claimed a redshirt year and then didn't play in 2019 or 2020.

Garcia, a 6-foot-4, 256-pounder from Bellevue, Wash. originally signed with Oregon State and then-head coach Gary Andersen as a part of the 2016 class.

Garcia wasn't eligible to start the 2016 season and elected to transfer in August of 2017 without having taken the field. Once Jonathan Smith and his staff took over in December of 2017, Garcia chose to return to Corvallis where he's been ever since.

During the 2020 season, Garcia recorded three tackles. He finished with five for his OSU career and also recovered a fumble.

Dawkins and Garcia join Nick Moore, Matthew Tago, Jackson Chryst, Mason Moran, Marcus Harris, & Connor Morton as the Beavers who have announced their intentions of departure this offseason.