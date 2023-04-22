BeaversEdge was live at Reser Stadium for Oregon State's spring game and has the complete breakdown in this in-depth nugget report!

The Beavers held their annual spring game on Saturday on a beautiful day at a nearly-completed Reser Stadium. The two sides, offense, and defense, played four 10-minute quarters with various scoring requirements including touchdowns, turnovers, field goals, 4th down stops, and others. We didn’t get the exact score, but the defense came away with the win against an inconsistent offense. Here’s everything we saw today...

First Team Offense

QB: DJ Uiagalelei/Ben Gulbranson

RB: Deshaun Fenwick/Damien Martinez/Jam Griffin

WR: Silas Bolden

WR: Rweha Munyagi Jr/John Dunmore

WR: Trevor Pope.

TE: Jermaine Terry/Jake Overman

LT: Taliese Fuaga

LG: Tyler Voltin

C: Tanner Miller

RG: Heneli Bloomfield

RT: Grant Starck

- Despite Ben and DJ splitting a majority of reps with the first team, and DJ receiving an enormous round of applause as he took the field for the first time in front of Beaver Nation, the 17-year-old freshman Chiles stole the show from the two veterans.

- In the fourth quarter with time ticking down, Chiles drops back out of the shotgun, evades pressure from Wyoming transfer Oluwaseyi Omotosho, rolls out to his right, and off his back foot lofts the ball to the back of the end zone where WR Silas Bolden sprawled out and made a highlight-reel catch.

First Team Defense

DL: Isaac Hodgins

DL: Joe Golden

DL: Semisi Saluni/Sione Lolohea

OLB: Cory Stover

OLB: Andrew Chatfield

ILB: John Miller

ILB: Mikaya Tongue

DB: Tyrice Ivy Jr.

DB: Noble Thomas

DB: Akili Arnold

DB: Kitan Oladapo

DB: Joe Swen

- The defensive line was flying around today and making life brutal for all three quarterbacks. It was a good mix, Isaac Hodgins, Takari Hickle, Nikko Taylor, and Oluwaseyi Omotosho all recorded sacks, and there was constant pressure on the backfield throughout the game. Linebackers John Miller and Mikaya Tongue were all over the place setting the edge and plugging holes.

- Kicking-wise: Everett Hayes nailed a pair of extra points. Atticus Sappington belted a 35-yard FG through the uprights. Josh McCormick missed a 20-yard field goal wide left.

