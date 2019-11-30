HOLIDAY PICK-IT SALE - Save big, plus free gear

Ahead of Oregon State's Civil War matchup against Oregon, BeaversEdge takes a look at how the main contributors for the Ducks matched up against the Beavers as high school recruits.

RELATED: Behind Enemy Lines: Oregon Q&A with Duck Sports Authority | Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Oregon | Oregon State Beavers Insider: Injury Report Week 14



