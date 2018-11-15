How is Oregon State doing recruiting defensive linemen in the 2019 class?
It's no secret that Oregon State needs help on its defensive line, as the Beavers return just seven scholarship D-linemen next season. Who are OSU's top targets and where do the Beavs stand with them? BeaversEdge.com breaks it down.
How many D-linemen will Oregon State take?
Oregon State has three defensive linemen committed already in nose tackle Evan Bennett and athletic defensive ends Cory Stover and Kelsen Hennessy.
I think in a perfect world, they sign those three, although Arizona is trying to flip Bennett, add a junior college nose tackle, a junior college defensive end, and a high school defensive end. That would give them six DL signees in the early period.
