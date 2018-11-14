BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

"They fit our culture," OSU guard Destiny Slocum said. "To bring people in that fit our culture is awesome. That means we're just going to keep growing. That's what I love about them."

Off the court, Brown and Jones get a big thumbs up from their future teammates.

"Both have the ability to be incredible defenders. Kennedy's mind defensively is innate. She just knows angles and knows how to play -- at a level that I don't know if I've seen before to be honest. I couldn't be more excited."

"Kennedy Brown is extremely versatile. She's 6-5, a face up player, she's very comfortable outside and can take you inside. She shoots the three, handles it like a guard, and passes.

"Taylor Jones is more of a true post player," Rueck explained. "Incredible jump hook, long wingspan, and an athlete. She rebounds out of her position and is blessed with long arms. I see her developing into more of a 4 that has the ability to play with her back to the basket.

Rueck's recruiting classes at Oregon State the past few years have been simply phenomenal, as the Beavers continue to reload the program and try to reach new heights.

ESPN describes Jones as an "agile finesse-5 combines soft touch in faceup attack complemented by interior game that yields results; nimble footwork, shot blocker in lane, disrupts and alters shots, cleans the glass and initiates the fast break; offers emerging offensive arsenal, utilizes either hand in key; among the elite front court prospects in the class of 2019."

Brown and Jones have ESPN scout grades of 97 and 98, respectively. ESPN describes Brown as an "agile post prospect with versatility; superb hands, catches and finishes plays in traffic; efficient back-to-basket game; superior size in the front court, shot blocker; mobile in transition; offensive arsenal stretches the defense to the arc."

"One of the really neat things for us is that we've reached out a little bit. (Brown and Jones) are from the Midwest and the South, as far as we've really gone. It's just shown the growth of our program ... We could not have recruited these individuals probably four years ago. Times are changing, and it's awesome."

"More great people," Rueck said about Brown and Jones. "We got both NLI's this morning, so Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown are part of Beaver Nation now and their families as well. We got two incredible individuals from incredible families. They're both highly rated and highly recruited nationally.

Brown is ranked as the No. 19 overall recruit and Jones is No. 42 in the 2019 class.

Kennedy Brown and Taylor Jones have both signed National Letters of Intent, and will join the Beavers as freshmen in the 2019-20 season. Both Brown and Jones are ranked five star prospects according to ESPN.

The No. 8 ranked Oregon State women’s basketball team has welcomed a pair of outstanding student-athletes to Beaver Nation, head coach Scott Rueck announced Wednesday.

"Julien Franklin has been a guard his entire life but has grown the last couple of years," Tinkle said of the 6-foot-7, 190-pounder. "He's a skilled, tough-minded player who can play multiple positions. He defends his tail off, he can rebound and he has a great ability to score."

Franklin can play the two or the three for the Beavers.

Tinkle says that Lucas is a "point guard but can play off the ball. He’s the all-time leading scorer and holds the record for most 3-pointers made at his high school. He brings a lot of toughness along with great skill level."

A third guard, Gianni Hunt , is expected to sign with the Beavers tonight, a source tells BeaversEdge.com. Hunt is committed to the Beavers but wasn't able to sign during the day.

Wayne Tinkle 's men basketball program announced signings of guards Jarod Lucas and Julien Franklin on Wednesday.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team has signed 10 high school student-athletes on Wednesday, the first day of the National Signing Period.

Justin Boyd

Infielder

5-10, 155

Bats-Throws: R/R

Parker, Colo.

Legend HS

• Letterwinner for head coaches Scott Fellers and Scott Boyd.

• Three-year letterwinner for Legend High School.

• Rated as the No. 2 player in the state of Colorado by Prep Baseball Report. Is among the top 200 players nationally regardless of position.

• Played for the Reds team at the 2018 Area Code Games.

• Named All-League and All-State as a junior.

• Earned First-Team All-State for academics as both a sophomore and a junior.

• In 2018, batted .478 with seven home runs, nine doubles, 17 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

• Hit .368 as a sophomore, collecting one home run, five doubles, seven RBI and nine stolen bases.

• Born March 30, 2001 in Littleton, Colo.

• Son of Karen and Scott Boyd.

• Has three brothers: Landon, Connor and Braden.

• Has two sisters: Brie and Brooke.

• Has been on Legend High School’s Honor Roll.

• Is active in community service: assisted a family on their ranch, cleans trash around his church, has built a fence for his community and regularly packs food for those in need.

• Chose Oregon State “because of the culture that is built into the school and how amazing the people are. I fell in love with the campus.”





Kyle Dernedde

Infielder/Outfielder

5-8, 155

Bats-Throws: R/R

Tualatin, Ore.

Tualatin HS

Last name pronunciation: Dur-ned-EE

• Letterwinner for head coach Jake Austin.

• Has played three seasons for Tualatin High School.

• Rated as the No. 5 prospect in the state of Oregon by Baseball Northwest.

• As a junior, named First-Team All-League and Second-Team All-State.

• Batted .365 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 RBI in 2018.

• Earned honorable mention All-State as a sophomore, and was First-Team All-League. Also named Tualatin’s Most Valuable Player.

• Batted .300 with six doubles, one home run and 11 RBI in 2017.

• First-Team All-League selection as a freshman in 2016.

• Batted .375 with 10 doubles, one triple and 24 RBI his first season at Tualatin.

• Born November 8, 2000 in Portland, Ore.

• Son of Mary and Mark Dernedde.

• Intends to study kinesiology at Oregon State. Would like to go into physical therapy after his playing career.

• Is a Multnomah Athletic Club Scholar-Athlete and has been on Honor Roll all four years of high school. Has been on the National Honor Society for two years.

• Has served in the community with Portland Meals on Wheels, and has volunteered his time at Heart 2 Heart Farms. Has also organized food drives and volunteered at the Tualatin Food Pantry.

• Chose Oregon State because “has been a dream of mine to be a Beaver since I was little, We have had season tickets to football and baseball games most of my life.”





Will Frisch

Right-Handed Pitcher

6-1, 215

Bats-Throws: R/R

Stillwater, Minn.

Stillwater HS

• Letterwinner for head coach Mike Parker.

• Rated second in the state of Minnesota - and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher by Prep Baseball Report. Ranked as one of the top 50 right-handers nationally and 125th overall regardless of position.

• Played for the White Sox team at the 2018 Area Code Games.

• Has earned All-Conference, All-State and All-Section honors during his high school career.

• Played first, third and pitched during his career.

• Helped Stillwater to a Class-AAAA state title his junior year. Allowed one hit with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings in the semifinal game versus Blaine High School.

• Born July 14, 2000 in St. Paul, Minn.

• Son of Kelly and Tim Frisch. Has one sister, Molly.

• Member of National Honor Society and has been on the Honor Roll at Stillwater.

• Intends to study physics at Oregon State.

• Has helped with elementary school carnivals in public service, as well as at donation centers.

• Chose Oregon State because of “the coaching staff, a winning culture and a great campus.”





Drew Gilbert

Left-Handed Pitcher

5-9, 150

Bats-Throws: L/L

Stillwater, Minn.

Stillwater HS

• Letterwinner for head coach Mike Parker.

• Rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota - and 77th nationally - by Prep Baseball Report. Ranked the No. 10 left-handed pitcher nationally.

• Played for the White Sox team at the 2018 Area Code Games.

• Led Stillwater to the Class-AAAA state championship in 2018. Threw a complete-game shutout in the title matchup, scattering three hits in seven innings while striking out 15 to just two walks.

• Named All-State in 2018, in addition to being selected as a Gatorade Player of the Year finalist. Also named all-conference, all-section and all-metro.

• As a junior, was 6-1 with a 0.67 ERA. Struck out 100 in 55 2/3 innings. At the plate, batted .400 with one home run.

• As a sophomore, was named all-conference after batting .333 and posting a 0.66 ERA.

• Born September 27, 2000 in St. Paul, Minn.

• Son of Cindy and Andy Gilbert.

• Has two sisters, Madeline and Molly, and one brother, Matt.

• Is active in the community, working with the Blizzard Foundation, run by his club program, the Minnesota Billzard.

• Intends to study political science at Oregon State.

• Chose Oregon State because of “the winning history, the coaching staff, the academics, the player development and because it has a great culture.”





Cooper Hjerpe

Left-Handed Pitcher

6-0, 165

Bats-Throws: L/L

Capay, Calif.

Woodland HS

Last name pronunciation: Jerpy

• Letterwinner for head coach Joe Whitehead.

• Has lettered one year on the mound and at first base.

• Ranked amongst the top 30 players in the state of California, and fifth at left-handed pitcher, by Prep Baseball Report. Is among the top 220 players nationally regardless of position.

• Played for the Athletics team at the 2018 Area Code Games.

• Named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

• As a junior, was 8-0 with a 0.78 ERA. Struck out 128 in 53 2/3 innings.

• At the plate, batted .329 with eight doubles and 16 RBI.

• Born March 16, 2001 in Davis, Calif.

• Son of Lynette and Carl Hjerpe.

• Father, Carl, was a pitcher at Cal Poly, attending school from 1984-87.

• Has been on the Principal’s Honor Roll all four years at Woodland High School.

• Intends to study kinseiology at Oregon State.

• In community service, has participated in baseball camps, teaching skills to area youth.

• Chose Oregon State because “they have a great coaching staff that creates fantastic men on and off the field.”





Micah McDowell

Outfielder

6-2, 180

Bats-Throws: L/R

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Foothills Composite HS

• Played for Tyler Hollick of the Okotok Dawgs Baseball Academy.

• Has played for Okotok for three years, at short and in the outfield.

• Ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Alberta by Prep Baseball Report. Listed as the top outfielder.

• Recognized as a Tournament All-Star outfielder at the T12 Toronto Blue Jays Tournament in 2018. Also earned MVP of the bronze medla game at the Canada Cup Nationals in 2018.

• In 2017, selcted as MVP of the T12 Toronto Blue Jays Tournament.

• Earned All-Star honors at the 2016 15U Canadian Nationals.

• Batted .471 with six runs, six stolen bases at the 2018 Canada Cup Nationals. The same year, batted .333 with five runs and seven steals at the T12 Toronto Blue Jays Tournament.

• Hit .333 with four runs and three steals at the 2017 Canada Games. Also batted .308 with four runs and four stolen bases at the T12 Tournament.

• As a sophomore in 2016, batted .500 with two doubles and five stolen bases at the 15U Canadian Nationals.

• Born January 27, 2001 in Kentville, Nova Scotia.

• Son of Christine and David McDowell.

• Has one brother, Jonah.

• Has been active in the community at Okotoks Dawgs winter baseball camps.

• Has been in Honor Roll for each of his three years of high school.

• Intends to study business at Oregon State.

• Chose Oregon State because of “the legacy of Oregon State University having a championship atmosphere, a great coaching staff and offering a business program.”





JD McLaughlin

Outfielder

6-3, 190

Bats-Throws: R/R

Chandler, Ariz.

Hamilton HS

• Three-year letterwinner for head coach Mike Woods.

• Ranked as the No. 14 prospect in Arizona by Prep Baseball Report. Listed as the No. 3 outfielder.

• All-Premier Region selection during his career at Hamilton High School, adding All-District. Also a member of the 2017 All-NHSI Team - National High School Invitational through USA Baseball in Cary, N.C.

• Batted .301 as a junior, totaling two home runs, 27 RBI and eight stolen bases.

• Hit .361 his sophomore season, totaling 18 RBI and three stolen bases.

• Born December 28, 2000 in Mesa, Ariz.

• Son of Ann and Matt McLaughlin.

• Has one sister, Macey, and two brothers, Trenton and Alex.

• Father, Matt, played baseball at Missouri. Grandfather Joe McLaughlin played baseball at Western Illinois and his uncle Marty Worsley played baseball at Southern Illinois.

• Would like to go into sports management after his playing career.

• Has been active in community service, participating in Read Across America and Feed My Starving Children.

• Chose Oregon State because of “the environment and culture of the baseball program.





Kai Murphy

Left-Handed Pitcher/Outfielder

5-9, 150

Bats-Throws: L/L

Mesa, Ariz.

Red Mountain HS

First name pronunciation: rhymes with “bye”

• Three-year letterwinner for head coach Rob Gorrell.

• Ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Arizona by Prep Baseball Report. Rated as the No. 2 left-handed pitcher.

• Played for the Reds team at the 2018 Area Code Games.

• Has earned all-conference honors in each of his three seasons at Red Mountain High School.

• As a junior, batted .270 with three home runs and 20 RBI.

• On the mound, in 2018, was 8-2 with a 1.80 ERA. Struck out 62 batters in 53 innings.

• Born August 26, 2000 in Chandler, Ariz.

• Son of Pat Murphy, formerly the head coach at Notre Dame and Arizona State and is the current bench coach for the Milwaukee Brewers.

• Has one sister, Keli, and one brother, Austin.

• Chose Oregon State because of “the quality of the people around the program and the unmatched development of the team’s players.”





Ben Steck

Infielder

6-2, 210

Bats-Throws: R/R

Mill Creek, Wash.

Henry M. Jackson HS

• Letterwinner for head coach Kirk Nicholson.

• Has played catcher, first and second base during his high school career. Teammate of current Beaver Carter Booth at Henry M. Jackson High School.

• Played for the Royals team at the 2018 Area Code Games.

• 2018 First-Team All-League catcher. Earned second-team honors as a sophomore while being named all-area as an infielder.

• Rated among the top-10 prospects in the state of Washington by Baseball Northwest.

• Batted .404 his junior year, totaling two home runs, five doubles and 26 RBI.

• As a sophomore, hit .379 with three home runs, 14 doubles, 37 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

• Batted .371 as a freshman, adding six doubles, 12 triples and two stolen bases.

• Born August 17, 2000 in Kirkland, Wash.

• Son of Angela and Kurt Steck.

• Has one sister, Lauren.

• Father, Kurt, played baseball at Washington State. Grandfather John W. Stevens played at Villanova. His great uncle Dick McCoy played eight seasons in the Minors for the Brooklyn Dodgers and Washington Senators organizations. His great grandfather Johnny Stevens was an MLB umpire in the American League from 1948 to 1971.

• Enjoys cooking in his spare time.

• Has been active in the community, working with the Special Olympics, Miracle League and assisting at various food and toy drives supporting families in his community.

• Chose Oregon State because of “the close-knit atmosphere on campus felt like a second home, as well as the unbelievable coaching staff.”





Jack Washburn

Right-Handed Pitcher

6-2, 208

Bats-Throws: R/R

Webster, Wis.

Webster HS

• Letterwinner for head coach Jarrod Washburn.

• Has lettered three seasons, mostly at outfield, pitcher, first and third base.

• Ranked second in the state of Wisconsin by Prep Baseball Report. Rated among the top 70 right-handed pitchers nationally. Is among the top 200 players regardless of position.

• Named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin after his junior season. Also named the Prep Baseball Report Player of the Year and was selected as a Rawlings Second-Team All-American.

• Named All-Wisconsin First-Team in 2018, Rawlings First-Team All-Midwest Region and was a D1Baseball.com Second-Team All-American. Added Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association First-Team All-District honors and was the WBCA Division 3 Player of the Year.

• Went 9-1 as a junior, posting a 0.88 ERA. Struck out 98 batters in 47 2/3 innings. Offensively, batted .443 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles, 55 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Helped Webster to the state championship.

• As a sophomore, named First-Team All-Conference and was Conference Player of the Year. Named First-Team All-District and was the District 1 D4 Player of the Year. Earned All-State honorable mention honors and was a Perfect Game honorable mention All-American.

• Went 8-0 as a sophomore, posting a 0.70 ERA. Struck out 111 in 59 2/3 innings. Batted .404 with one home run, 11 doubles, 32 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

• Named First-Team All-Conference as a freshman.

• Was 3-2 as a freshman, with a 1.86 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings.

• Born November 5, 2000 in St. Croix, Wis.

• Son of Kerrie and Jarrod Washburn.

• Has one sister, Ava, and one brother, Owen.

• Father, Jarrod, played for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim from 1998-2005, the Seattle Mariners from 2006-2009 and the Detroit Tigers in 2009. Won a World Series with the Angels in 2002. Finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2002, behind Barry Zito, Pedro Martinez and Derek Lowe.

• Has been on National Honor Society and Honor Roll at Webster High School. Has also earned the Academic Letter award and is a Youth Athlete Mentor.

• Chose Oregon State because of “world-class coaching and I love the Pacific Northwest.”