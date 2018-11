BeaversEdge.com writers Brenden Slaughter and Mike Singer talk (maybe too much) about Oregon State men's and women's basketball, talk the Beavers' upcoming matchup with Washington, and tell you why the Beavers' offense could be the best in the Pac-12 North next season.

Oregon State Baseball Announces 2019 Schedule

Oregon State Beavers Football: Tuesday Notebook

Oregon State Football Recruiting Nuggets

5 things to know about the Washington Huskies