BeaversEdge.com

AP Images

1.) The Huskies are coming off a bye week before playing Oregon State, and they face the Cougars the following week. Do you think UW will overlook the Beavers at all, considering that the Apple Cup is such a big matchup?

No. Senior day is Saturday and UW has several starters on both sides of the ball playing their final game at Husky Stadium. Jonathan Smith being on the opposing sideline also adds a unique twist. I don’t think UW is in a position to overlook any opponent after the debacle on the road at Cal.

2.) In your opinion, who is the best team in the Pac-12 right now?

Of the three ranked Pac-12 teams (WSU, UW, Utah), none enter this weekend ranked in the top 30 in two of three often vital statistical categories: scoring offense, scoring defense and turnover margin. UW is the only team to rank in the top 10 in any of the three. Based on overall talent and production the Huskies have to be the best team in the conference. Even though their offense has sputtered – that’s being polite at best – this season the defense is arguably the best of any during the Petersen era. WSU does have a case to make; exhibit A is Gardner Minshew and The Pirate is exhibit B. Until the result of the Apple Cup changes UW still is the best team in the Pac-12, but that’s not saying much in 2018. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

3.) Jake Browning has been an all-time great quarterback for the Huskies, but seems to be not at this best this season. Do you think the offense has regressed without Jonathan Smith?

I think the offense has regressed with the talent that has progressed onto the NFL. Since 2016, when UW had John Ross and Dante Pettis at wide receiver, plus an emerging Myles Gaskin at running back, Browning hasn’t had those type of weapons to throw to. Aaron Fuller has held down the WR group this season and proven to be another diamond in the rough recruit. That said, without sophomore tight end Hunter Bryant and Gaskin banged up, it’s shown how important just two players are. Browning takes a lot of heat and rightly so part of the time, but it has gotten a bit overblown at times including this season. Losing senior left tackle Trey Adams also has played a role in the down year for the offense.

4.) If you're an offensive coordinator, how do you attack the Husky defense?

Take what the defense gives you. UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake forces opposing offenses to either test the secondary with a downfield passing game, which hasn’t proven effective for anyone. Or to choose more short and intermediate passes and get yards after the catch. The latter worked for Stanford despite losing to UW and Jake Luton has the tools to mirror KJ Costello, in terms of downfield arm strength.

5.) What's your score prediction for the game and why?