5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Air Force

With the Oregon State football team (4-6) falling to Air Force (3-7) 28-0 on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge gives five takeaways from the loss...

The quarterback carousel continues to spin and spin throughout the season, this time against Air Force.

Ben Gulbranson was missing from today’s contest against the Falcons due to an unspecified injury, so there was a heavy dosage of Gevani McCoy and Gabarri Johnson at quarterback for the Beavers.

McCoy and Johnson were unspectacular in the game, running Ryan Gunderson’s offense, and both combined for 106 passing yards. McCoy had two series in the first half and only mustered zero passing yards, while Johnson had 106 yards while only completing 47 percent of his passes against Air Force.

For those clamoring for Johnson to start, well, you got your wish this week, but there was also a reason he didn’t get a serious look after McCoy was benched in favor of Ben Gulbranson. Gulbranson wouldn’t have made this performance better, but Johnson looked like a freshman and still needs time to develop as a quarterback, as he struggled significantly against the Falcons.

However, you might have been holding on to what you saw in spring ball with him and the talent that he flashed, in addition to having a lost season as to why you wanted to see him start. There was a reason why he was spectacular in spring ball, and that’s because he was scrimmaging against third-team guys on the team; he should look that way. That performance doesn’t translate over into the regular season.

This is also why you don’t put much stock in spring football practices; you aren’t in a game-like atmosphere. I also knew that a quarterback change wouldn’t benefit this team either because two quarterbacks struggled before Johnson saw his most significant action all season.

The quarterback change has not eliminated the inconsistencies we’ve seen all season at the position. Now, with three different quarterbacks, the most improvement we noticed was against San Jose State with Ben Gulbranson, which resulted in 13 points and two interceptions.

Oregon State doesn’t have a quarterback on this roster, and they’ll have to get a guy in the portal or let incoming freshman quarterback Tristan Ti’a be a serious candidate to take the reigns of the starting job next season.

McCoy isn’t the guy going forward, Johnson hasn’t shown enough to be the guy, and Gulbranson hasn’t demonstrated enough either to be the starter in the future. Regardless, Trent Bray has to hit the portal hard for a quarterback, among other positions, to be competitive next season, or else we may see even more of a regression than we already have.

Poor quarterback play is also a byproduct of this team's lack of offensive identity. For someone who used to be a former quarterback in Gunderson, there needs to be a look in the mirror as to what this offense will look like because otherwise, these struggles will continue regardless of quarterback.