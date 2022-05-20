Hjerpe, Melton Named As Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalists

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2023 DE Brady Nassar Talks OSU Visit | OSU Baseball Postseason Projections | Preview: Beavs Host UCLA | Beavers Fall 4-1 To UCLA In Opener

DALLAS – Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe and outfielder Jacob Melton have both been named semifinalists for the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy. The list, which is comprised of 39 players nationally, honors the top collegiate baseball player annually.

Hjerpe, a Capay, Calif., native, is 9-2 with a 2.36 earned run average in 14 games this season. He has struck out 135, which ranks first in the Pac-12 Conference and second nationally. He has also held opponents to a 0.88 WHIP this season thanks to just 17 walks in 84 innings of work.

The honor is the second nationally this week for Hjerpe, who was named as one of 25 semifinalists for the National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Hall Of Fame.

Melton, a Medford, Ore., native, leads the Pac-12 with a .365 batting average and 66 runs batted in. He has 20 doubles, which rank in the top-10 for a single season at OSU. His 66 RBI are good for fifth.

Both Hjerpe and Melton are also on the watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which was announced on April.

The Dick Howser Trophy will release its finalists on Thursday, June 9. The 2022 winner will be unveiled Friday, June 17 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

Next Up

Oregon State continues its three-game series versus UCLA on Friday night at 6 p.m. PT.