Oregon State Baseball Set To Host UCLA

With the No. 2 Oregon State baseball team (40-11, 19-8 Pac-12) set to host No. 23 UCLA (33-17, 14-10) for a three-game series starting Thursday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Fifteen of Oregon State's 28 hits against Arizona went for extra bases. That's the most in a series this season.

- Jacob Melton enters the series with the Pac-12's No. 1 batting average at .371. He is immediately ahead of Arizona's Daniel Susac (.368). The Pac-12's batting champion will be determined at the conclusion of this weekend's slate of games.

- OSU is ranked in the top 10 of all major polls for the fifth consecutive week. The Beavers have been a unanimous top-10 team in eight weeks this year. Four of those eight, all consecutively, have been unanimous top-five.

- UCLA is ranked No. 23 by D1Baseball.com.

- Per WarrenNolan.com, the Beavers have the most wins against RPI top 100 teams this season, at 29. The Beavers are 29-10 against those teams this season.

- Melton has 66 RBI this season, one shy of Joe Gerber (2000) for fourth-most in a single season at OSU. Melton is also tied for sixth with 13 home runs and tied for ninth with 20 doubles. He is sixth with 138 total bases, needing just one to tie Adley Rutschman (2019) for fifth.

- Cooper Hjerpe, Thursday's probable starter, is 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA in six games and 39 1/3 innings at home this season. In true road games, over 27 2/3 innings, he is 3-1 with a 3.90 ERA.

- The Beavers rank 19th nationally and first in the Pac-12 averaging 3,481 fans per home date this season. That's at 97.05 percent of Goss Stadium's capacity. OSU is one of just nine teams nationally to average at 90 percent or better. No other team in the Pac-12 is above 65 percent.

- Travis Bazzana is 7-for-14 in a four-game hit streak, adding five walks for a .705 on-base percentage.

- Saturday will be the earliest end to an OSU regular season since the 2003 team also finished on May 21.