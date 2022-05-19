Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections
With the No. 2 ranked Oregon State baseball team (40-11, 19-8 Pac-12) set to face No. 23 UCLA in Pac-12 play this weekend, BeaversEdge gives the latest postseason projections...
D1Baseball Projection (5/18)
In the D1Baseball postseason projection, Oregon State is slated to be the No. 2 national seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional.
The Corvallis Regional would be paired up with the Lubbock Regional, hosted by No. 15 Texas Tech. If Oregon State wins the Corvallis Regional, they'd host the winner of the Lubbock Regional at Goss Stadium.
Baseball America Projection (5/18)
In the Baseball America projection, the Beavers are also slated to be the No. 2 national seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional.
The Corvallis Regional would be paired with the Charlottesville Regional, hosted by No. 15 Virginia. If the Beavers win the Corvallis Regional, they'd host the winner of the Charlottesville Regional in the Super Regionals.
----
