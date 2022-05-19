Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections

With the No. 2 ranked Oregon State baseball team (40-11, 19-8 Pac-12) set to face No. 23 UCLA in Pac-12 play this weekend, BeaversEdge gives the latest postseason projections...

In the D1Baseball postseason projection, Oregon State is slated to be the No. 2 national seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional.

The Corvallis Regional would be paired up with the Lubbock Regional, hosted by No. 15 Texas Tech. If Oregon State wins the Corvallis Regional, they'd host the winner of the Lubbock Regional at Goss Stadium.

