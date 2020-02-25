Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith announced Tuesday the promotions of several staff members.

Linebackers coach Trent Bray adds assistant head coach to his responsibilities. Bray enters his sixth season as a member of the coaching staff, and third with Smith’s program. He has also coached at Nebraska and Arizona State following a playing career that saw him appear in 34 consecutive games as a linebacker for the Beavers. The Pullman, Wash., native has been a part of eight bowl games as a player and coach, earning 2005 Insight Bowl MVP honors and twice being selected to the then Pac-10 Conference all-league team.

“Working with Coach Bray for over two years, I recognize the value in his wealth of experience makes him a great resource for me to bounce ideas off,” Smith said. “I love his passion and the perspective he brings to our conversations.”

Running backs coach Michael Pitre, also a third-year assistant coach, has added the duties of recruiting coordinator. Pitre is native of Fontana, Calif., and was a four-year letterman running back at UCLA. The three-year starter’s honors include twice being selected to the then Pac-10 Honorable Mention team. Pitre’s coaching experience also includes tenures at Colorado, Montana State, as an intern with the New England Patriots, and in the California high school ranks.

“Coach Pitre is a tremendous recruiter and his influence on our recruiting staff will provide great vision, direction, and growth,” Smith said. “He is exceptional and connecting with people and building relationships with coaches and young men.”

Darrick Yray (pronounced Ray) has assumed the duties of director of player personnel. He is in his sixth year at OSU and has served in the past as the program’s director of recruiting operations and pro liaison, coordinator of on-campus recruiting, and assistant director of player personnel. Yray has been a part of six bowl teams during his career that also includes operations positions at Fresno State.

Michael Doctor, also a former Beaver player, had served as a recruiting assistant before being promoted to director of on-campus recruiting. Doctor was a four-year letterman linebacker for the Beavers who accounted for 254 career tackles and was a team captain two years.

“Darrick and Michael have done fabulous jobs behind the scenes and have been critical to our recruiting operation,” Smith added. “Their knowledge of this university and relationships they have made on-campus are a tremendous asset to our efforts.”

Oregon State returns to the practice field Tuesday, March 3 with the annual spring scrimmage scheduled for April 18 at Noon at Reser Stadium.