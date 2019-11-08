News More News
Game Day: Washington vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

It's game day! The Oregon State football team is set to do battle with the Washington Huskies tonight in a #Pac12AfterDark Friday night matchup. Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we've got you covered with pre, in-game, and post-game coverage.

Who: Washington (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (4-4, 3-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: FS1 (Stream)

Live Stats: Click Here

How to listen: Click Here

Washington vs Oregon State
