BeaversEdge has gained knowledge of three big-name transfers who will be in Corvallis for a visit this weekend, adding to a list that already features 2020 linebacker commit Shane Kady and Kilgore College defensive back Johnathan Riley.

Yesterday it was reported on BeaversEdge that former USC quarterback Jack Sears would be in Corvallis for a visit, but it has also been confirmed that UCLA wide receiver transfer Theo Howard and Arizona State kicker transfer Brandon Ruiz would be in as well.

