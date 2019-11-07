Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Washington
Every game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) looking to make it three in a row against the Washington Huskies (5-4, 2-4) on Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
For months, I've had this game circled as a big-time opportunity for Jonathan Smith and Co. to earn a statement victory; now that the season has unfolded the way that it has, I believe the Beavers are going to upset the Huskies.
While it's certainly a bonus that Smith knows this team better than any in the Pac-12, there's a real belief that the Beavers can actually win this game, and that's a confidence that hasn't been around the likes of Valley Football Center in some time.
Despite the Beavers being run off the field the last time they took the field in Reser Stadium, they've grown immensely as a team since the Utah debacle, and that growth will be manifested against a really good Husky team.
Oregon State has been waiting to deliver their fans a signature win at home this season and behind a strong offensive performance and just enough defense, I see Smith getting a measure of revenge against his former mentor. Look for the Beavers to spring a trap in Reser Stadium and pull out all the stops to earn the #Pac12AfterDark win.
Prediction: Oregon State 35, Washington 31
JARED HALUS' PICK
Oregon State is still searching for their first home Pac-12 victory under Jonathan Smith, and this week is the time for that to happen.
Smith's former team heads into Corvallis after losing three of their last four to Stanford, Oregon and Utah. The Huskies have been fairly unpredictable so far this season and have failed to be consistent in a season that has seen them suffer four losses in nine games, a record that certainly doesn't match the standard that Washington is used to under Chris Peterson.
There are lots of different ways I can see this one going, but unlike their opponent, Oregon State has gotten the ball rolling in recent weeks. I see the Beavs jumping out to an early lead, but whether or not they win will depend on how well they can hold off a comeback attempt from Jacob Eason and company.
Will the defense disrupt Washington's passing game by pressuring Eason? Will the offense put up enough points to keep the team in the game? There are many questions that can be asked, but one is most important: Will Washington get back on track, or will Oregon State move one game closer to bowl eligibility?
I'll take the latter.
Prediction: Oregon State 41 Washington 38