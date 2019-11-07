Every game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) looking to make it three in a row against the Washington Huskies (5-4, 2-4) on Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

For months, I've had this game circled as a big-time opportunity for Jonathan Smith and Co. to earn a statement victory; now that the season has unfolded the way that it has, I believe the Beavers are going to upset the Huskies.

While it's certainly a bonus that Smith knows this team better than any in the Pac-12, there's a real belief that the Beavers can actually win this game, and that's a confidence that hasn't been around the likes of Valley Football Center in some time.

Despite the Beavers being run off the field the last time they took the field in Reser Stadium, they've grown immensely as a team since the Utah debacle, and that growth will be manifested against a really good Husky team.

Oregon State has been waiting to deliver their fans a signature win at home this season and behind a strong offensive performance and just enough defense, I see Smith getting a measure of revenge against his former mentor. Look for the Beavers to spring a trap in Reser Stadium and pull out all the stops to earn the #Pac12AfterDark win.

Prediction: Oregon State 35, Washington 31