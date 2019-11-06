Oregon State's two latest commits in the 2020 class are from defensive backs, but the Beavers do not appear to be finished recruiting the position.



This Friday features a matchup between two top Pac-12 teams in Oregon State and Washington, and the Beavers will have at least two defensive backs in attendance.

Kilgore junior college safety Johnathan Riley announced via twitter that he would be in attendance on an official visit.

Riley has had a unique journey to get to the point he is at now. The six-foot-three, 200-pound safety originally went to Independence CC out of high school, but transferred to Kilgore in search of a better fit.

In an interview with RedRaiderSports recruiting analyst Matt Clare, Riley said this about his experience so far at Kilgore.

"I arrived for the spring semester and had a great spring. I took advantage of all the college coaches being there at practices and started receiving interest for my size, ball skills and ended up being seriously recruited from a handful of coaches."

Riley has offers from Massachusetts, Texas Tech, and New Mexico State. Oregon State has yet to extend an offer.