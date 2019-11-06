Oregon State Recruiting News: Official visitors; New 2020 and 2021 offers
Two 2020 defensive backs officially visiting this weekend
Oregon State's two latest commits in the 2020 class are from defensive backs, but the Beavers do not appear to be finished recruiting the position.
This Friday features a matchup between two top Pac-12 teams in Oregon State and Washington, and the Beavers will have at least two defensive backs in attendance.
Kilgore junior college safety Johnathan Riley announced via twitter that he would be in attendance on an official visit.
Riley has had a unique journey to get to the point he is at now. The six-foot-three, 200-pound safety originally went to Independence CC out of high school, but transferred to Kilgore in search of a better fit.
In an interview with RedRaiderSports recruiting analyst Matt Clare, Riley said this about his experience so far at Kilgore.
"I arrived for the spring semester and had a great spring. I took advantage of all the college coaches being there at practices and started receiving interest for my size, ball skills and ended up being seriously recruited from a handful of coaches."
Riley has offers from Massachusetts, Texas Tech, and New Mexico State. Oregon State has yet to extend an offer.
@BeaverFootball OV this week! pic.twitter.com/rgkABOg409— Johnathan Riley (@JohnathanbRiley) November 6, 2019
BeaversEdge also learned that Fresno (CA) cornerback Dezjhon Malone will be on campus for an official visit at Oregon State this weekend.
Malone recently decommitted from Fresno State after being a member of their 2020 recruiting class since June. The Beavers are currently assumed to be a favorite for Malone, who recently spoke with BeaversEdge.
"I am looking for good vibes, I want to see the town and just see if it's a place I could be. If it is that good of a trip, you never know what could happen. I did just decommit from a school though, so I would probably want to come home and talk to my parents."
Malone currently holds offers from Oregon State, Fresno State and BYU.
Beavs in for 2020 JUCO QB
A big question surrounding Oregon State's 2020 recruiting class has been whether or not the Beavs are taking a second quarterback. Newbury Park playmaker Ben Gulbranson has been committed since May, but with options looking thin for next season many fans are beginning to wonder if the staff is looking to bring in another quarterback to the class.
That question may have been answered this week as Oregon State sent out a new offer to Saddleback CC quarterback Chance Nolan .
Oregon State is Nolan's first power five offer, adding to a list that consists of Troy, Massachusetts, New Mexico State, and South Alabama.
JCGridiron Publisher Brad Hoiseth considers Nolan to be the top dual-threat of all JUCO quarterbacks, and more analysis on that can be read here.
Excited and blessed to have received an offer from Oregon State University!! 🔶◼️ #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/NjooEFJ7IZ— Chance (@chance_nolan) November 3, 2019
Four-star 2021 RB adds Oregon State offer
On Tuesday, Oregon State offered top 2021 running back Evan Pryor out of Cornelius, North Carolina.
Pryor is the 3rd ranked running back in the class of 2021 and the number 63 overall player. He boasts one of the most impressive offer sheets you will find, a long list that features the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Ohio State LSU and many more.
Pryor plans on announcing his top ten today (November 6th), and while the Beavers will not likely be on the list due to offering just a day before, it is still possible for coach Pitre and Co. to make an impression on the highly-touted running back.
Blessed to receive an offer from Oregon State University !🖤🧡 pic.twitter.com/OFQd409jxd— 𝓔𝓿𝓪𝓷 𝓟𝓻𝔂𝓸𝓻 (@evanpryor3) November 6, 2019