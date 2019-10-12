News More News
Game Day: Utah vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
It's Gameday! Following its first Pac-12 win of the season last week against UCLA, the Oregon State football team is back in the friendly confines of Reser Stadium for a homecoming matchup with the Utah Utes.

Who: Utah (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12)

When: 5 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)

Live Stats: Click Here

How to listen: Click Here

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Utah  vs Oregon State
