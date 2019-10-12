Game Day: Utah vs Oregon State
It's Gameday! Following its first Pac-12 win of the season last week against UCLA, the Oregon State football team is back in the friendly confines of Reser Stadium for a homecoming matchup with the Utah Utes.
Who: Utah (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12)
When: 5 p.m. PT
Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon
How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)
Live Stats: Click Here
How to listen: Click Here
