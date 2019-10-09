With the Oregon State football team (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) set to host the 15th-ranked Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1) in a homecoming matchup this Saturday, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on the OSU defense from Wednesday's post-practice availability.

- Defensive Coordinator Tim Tibesar lauded cornerback Isaiah Dunn's play the past few weeks. He noted that he's gotten better each week and that he's playing his best football right now. Given that the Beavers are thin on experienced, game-changing corners like Dunn, Tibesar said having Dunn is huge in the back end.

- In terms of what jumped off the tape defensively, Tibesar said he was perhaps most impressed with the Beavers stopping UCLA and holding them to no points on two different two-minute drill scenarios. With both coming at different points in the game (end of the first half, other at the end) Tibesar said it really helped the overall confidence of the defense to have measurable success.