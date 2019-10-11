Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Utah
Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers set to host the 15th-ranked Utah Utes on Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
Get ready folks... it's going to be an electric atmosphere at Reser Stadium on Saturday.
Fresh off its first wire-to-wire Pac-12 win since 2016 (Arizona), the Oregon State football team is set to return home to face the 15th-ranked Utah Utes.
While the Beavers are riding a wave of confidence and momentum following the UCLA win that rivals any in recent memory, it's a tough break that they have to face such a daunting opponent this week. Granted, every team in the Pac-12 is tough, but the Utes are a special kind of good this season thanks to a defense that is littered with future NFL talent.
If the Beavers can manage to stymie the Utah defense by establishing Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce early, which is no easy task against the Utes' Pac-12 leading run defense, they might have a chance to keep themselves in the game by not having the defense on the field all game long.
However, with Utah's offense being bolstered by the return of running back Zack Moss, I think they'll have just a little more on Saturday. I see Utah winning a game that is very close and decided in the fourth.
Prediction: Utah 31, Oregon State 21
JARED HALUS' PICK
If it isn't broke, don't fix it.
Last week, I predicted an Oregon State loss to UCLA solely because I believed that I was single-handedly jinxing the team by picking them to win. I knew there were many different ways the Beavs could win, but for the sake of superstition, I chose UCLA.
Let's do it again!
Oregon State continues to progress every week, but this week they face their toughest opponent of the season in the 15th ranked Utah Utes. The hard-nosed Utah squad comes in fresh off a bye week, riding a 4-1 record, and are expected to see senior running back Zack Moss return after being sidelined with a shoulder injury against USC.
I like Utah in a 10-point game.
Prediction: Utah 38, Oregon State 28