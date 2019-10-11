Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers set to host the 15th-ranked Utah Utes on Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

Get ready folks... it's going to be an electric atmosphere at Reser Stadium on Saturday.

Fresh off its first wire-to-wire Pac-12 win since 2016 (Arizona), the Oregon State football team is set to return home to face the 15th-ranked Utah Utes.

While the Beavers are riding a wave of confidence and momentum following the UCLA win that rivals any in recent memory, it's a tough break that they have to face such a daunting opponent this week. Granted, every team in the Pac-12 is tough, but the Utes are a special kind of good this season thanks to a defense that is littered with future NFL talent.

If the Beavers can manage to stymie the Utah defense by establishing Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce early, which is no easy task against the Utes' Pac-12 leading run defense, they might have a chance to keep themselves in the game by not having the defense on the field all game long.

However, with Utah's offense being bolstered by the return of running back Zack Moss, I think they'll have just a little more on Saturday. I see Utah winning a game that is very close and decided in the fourth.

Prediction: Utah 31, Oregon State 21

