News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 11:45:23 -0500') }} football Edit

5 questions with Utah expert

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

To learn more about Oregon State's opponent this weekend, BeaversEdge.com chatted with UteNation publisher Alex Markham, who covers the Utah Utes.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!.

1. While most of the headlines go to Utah’s defense, the offense has scored no less than 23 points in a game this season. Outside of Tyler Huntley upping his efficiency and Zack Moss pacing the ground game, what’s helped the Utes become a more consistent offense? 

Alex: "Two things: it’s new offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig combined with greater depth at the skill positions. Ludwig is a gigantic upgrade from Troy Taylor. With Ludwig, there’s finally a rhyme and reason to the Utes offense. Crazy enough, Taylor didn’t know how to incorporate the run game with effectiveness, until Whittingham stepped in last season and gave offensive line coach, Jim Harding, the task as a run game coordinator. That’s when everything started to click—just before they lost Moss and Huntley to injuries for the rest of the 2018 season.


Now, to Taylor’s defense, Ludwig also has a lot more toys to play with, as the Utes’ offense had the talent in 2018, but a lot of the guys were still developing and finding themselves as players. Therefore, last year there was a noticeable drop off when they dipped into the wide receiver or running back depth. This year, it’s not nearly as noticeable and most backups have proven to be ready for key reps."


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}