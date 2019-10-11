Alex: "Two things: it’s new offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig combined with greater depth at the skill positions. Ludwig is a gigantic upgrade from Troy Taylor. With Ludwig, there’s finally a rhyme and reason to the Utes offense. Crazy enough, Taylor didn’t know how to incorporate the run game with effectiveness, until Whittingham stepped in last season and gave offensive line coach, Jim Harding, the task as a run game coordinator. That’s when everything started to click—just before they lost Moss and Huntley to injuries for the rest of the 2018 season.





Now, to Taylor’s defense, Ludwig also has a lot more toys to play with, as the Utes’ offense had the talent in 2018, but a lot of the guys were still developing and finding themselves as players. Therefore, last year there was a noticeable drop off when they dipped into the wide receiver or running back depth. This year, it’s not nearly as noticeable and most backups have proven to be ready for key reps."



