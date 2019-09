It's Gameday from Hawaii!

BeaversEdge.com writers Brenden Slaughter and Keenan Puncocher are live in Honolulu and will bring you complete coverage of the Oregon State-Hawaii contest.

Who: Oregon State vs Hawaii

When: 9 p.m. PT

Where: Aloha Stadium; Honolulu, Hawaii

How to watch: Facebook Live

How to listen: Click here

