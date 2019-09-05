2021 DE Derek Wilkins surprised by Oregon State offer
With the recruiting period for the class of 2021 opening up on September 1st, many players have seen new programs enter their recruitment and many have earned new offers as well.That has been the c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news