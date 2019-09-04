BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis for post-practice interviews on Wednesday and he gives you the latest on the Oregon State defense with this in-depth report. Read up on the latest injury news, Oregon State's plan of attack against the dynamic Warriors' offense and more...

- In his review of the Hawaii-Arizona game film, Tibesar noted that he doesn't believe that he's ever seen a game where a team (Arizona) forced six turnovers and still managed to come out on the losing end. Tibesar added that Hawaii is a high-risk, high-reward offense where they're looking for the big play so often that you'll see turnovers that can be taken advantage of.

- Speaking of injuries, Tibesar noted that safety/cornerback Jeffrey Manning Jr. also hasn't been practicing and that they're awaiting a training staff update as well.

- A lot of people have been asking for me to look into freshman defensive tackle Evan Bennett 's status, and per Tibesar, he isn't healthy yet. While Tibesar didn't go into a lot of detail as Smith is king when it comes to discussing injuries, he noted that they still don't know where he stands yet injury-wise and that it would be up to the trainers. Look for Smith to add something during his media session tomorrow.

- After playing just nine snaps against Oklahoma State, cornerback Isaiah Dunn is expected to be back in more of a full-time role this weekend. The 6-foot-1, 191 pounder is arguably Oregon State's most talented cornerback and the Beavers desperately need him back on the field. Tibesar noted that Dunn was dealing with a groin injury and that they didn't feel that he could go full speed against the Cowboys. However, the good news here is that Dunn is ready to go heading into the Hawaii contest as he told us post-practice that he feels 100 percent and is ready to go.

- While it's usually just Jonathan Smith that addresses injuries, we were able to get a few general updates from defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar .

Tim Tibesar on the teams' performance Oklahoma State

"We were disappointed to see the results that we got. We've got to continue to work hard for daily improvement. We're focusing on the same fundamentals we've been all fall camp. Tackling, block instruction, and takeaways. All of those things we absolutely have to get better at."

Isaiah Dunn on the key to success defensively against Hawaii

"In terms of passing, they really like to throw. We've really got to win our one-on-one battles on the outside. If we do that, we'll be in a good position to leave with a win."

Tibesar on the potential return of Jalen Moore and his impact

"It would be great to have him out there... we aren't sure if he's going to be cleared to play. Obviously, the number of games he's played and the number of plays he's made, it'll be great to have a guy like him back out there."

Dunn on having himself and Moore back in the secondary

"Those guys have been doing a great job of holding things out while we've been out, but having us back will give us another edge. We're all comfortable with each other and our communication will be better as a result."

Tibesar on the improvement of the defense in terms of tackles for loss

"That's definitely a positive... we had nine or 10 tackles for loss against OSU after not coming close to that last season, so that's one of the things that we were pleased with. Now we just have to get more consistent."

Tibesar on Hawaii

"This is a completely different offensive system compared to last week. They run the run and shoot and will have four receivers on the field at all times. They ran 21 snaps with five receivers against Arizona and they really like to spread things out. It's all based on receivers being able to read coverage and it's going to be a great challenge for us."

Tibesar on his young defense

"We had about nine guys that were playing in their first college game at Oregon State or were on the field for the first time in a long time. We're hoping that their performances continue to get better as they get more comfortable on the field. There's no panic, but there's an urgency to get it better. We know we're a better defense than we showed against the Cowboys and now we just have to go out and prove it."

