With the Oregon State football team set to leave for Hawaii, BeaversEdge.com gives you the quotes of the week from post-practice media availability. Hear from cornerback Shawn Wilson , linebacker Avery Roberts , and defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar in this edition.

Tim Tibesar on the Hawaii offense and its potential for big plays and turnovers

"They throw the ball a ton, so every time the ball is in the air, that's a chance for a takeaway. This team is very unique in the sense that they may come out and throw incompletions on first and second down and that doesn't affect what they're going to do on third. They're going to try and take their three chances down the field while also mixing in the quarterback and running backs in the run game. But, they want to throw it and McDonald threw four interceptions before they went to the other guy."

Tibesar on how the staff is helping the young defensive backs

"The first thing we're looking at is their technique. You start from the ground up and so you're looking at footwork, then eyes, then hand placement when they're playing in coverage. Building those physical skills doesn't happen overnight, so we've got to keep training them until we get it right on game day."

Avery Roberts on defensive improvement

"It's obvious, we've got to stop the run. The biggest emphasis this week is trying to force Hawaii to be one dimensional."

Shawn Wilson on playing a combination of nickel, safety, and cornerback

"I feel like each position has its own different specialty. It's easier to play safety, but I feel comfortable at all three spots. Being a corner, one-on-one on an island is a little intimidating, but I embrace the challenge because it's who I am. But, I feel most comfortable at safety.

Wilson on whether or not doubt creeps in after a tough game like Oklahoma State

"Not in here (pointing to valley football center). Maybe in the outside world, but not here at all. We just have to finish. Once we make a mistake, sometimes we fall off and we've got to keep the intensity all the time. We have to create our own energy all the time."

Wilson on being the highest-ranked Pro Football Focus run defender in week one

"You can't be 5-foot-10, 5-foot-11, and play small, so you've got to play big. I'm not afraid of contact and I love the physical aspect of this game. Making tackles is something I like to do as a defensive back."

Hawaii Themed Questions

Roberts on the experience of getting to visit Hawaii and see Pearl Harbor

"I've never been to Hawaii, so it's going to be a great experience. It'll be great for us as a team being able to go an experience a piece of history together."

Wilson on what he plans to do on the flight to Hawaii

"I'm definitely going to watch game film because you can't get enough film study. But, I might sneak in a movie just to get a little more relaxed."