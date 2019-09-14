It's Gameday! The Oregon State football team is back in action against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Reser Stadium and BeaversEdge.com is your home for game-day coverage.

Who: Cal Poly (1-1) vs Oregon State (0-2)

When: 1:15 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: Pac-12 Oregon (Details HERE)

How to listen: Click Here