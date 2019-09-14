News More News
Game Day: Cal Poly vs Oregon State

It's Gameday! The Oregon State football team is back in action against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Reser Stadium and BeaversEdge.com is your home for game-day coverage.

Who: Cal Poly (1-1) vs Oregon State (0-2)

When: 1:15 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: Pac-12 Oregon (Details HERE)

How to listen: Click Here

Staff Predictions

Prediction Thread: Cal Poly v OSU

Official Visitor List

Week 3 Injury Report

Talkin' Cal Poly

Three and Out: Cal Poly; top recruit; commit schedule

Stock Report

O.T. Pac-12 Network

2020 DB Tyson McWilliams earns OSU offer

Quick Hits and Quotes from Tim Tibesar

Who's got the best pizza in Corvallis?

Four-star 2021 receiver picks up OSU offer
