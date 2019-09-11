Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar met with the media post-practice Wednesday to discuss the latest on the OSU defense in advance of Saturday's matchup with Cal Poly. Tibesar highlights the Beavers' defensive improvement from week one to week two, talks injuries, and previews the challenges that the Mustangs' triple-option offense will bring.

- While the Oregon State secondary hasn't exactly been a pretty sight in the first two weeks at times as Oklahoma State and Hawaii were both able to torch the Beavers on big-play receptions, Tibesar noted that the group is a work in progress and that given their youthfulness, it's going to take time. With Nashon Wright , Akili Arnold , and JoJo Forest all logging near full-time snaps in their first years at OSU, there's going to be a learning curve. However, Tibesar noted that he believed the young secondary is showing signs of maturity and that oftentimes making mistakes on the field is the trial by fire needed to become better players down the line.

- Despite being known for its mighty rushing attack, Tibesar noted that the Mustangs can also throw the ball very effectively as well. Cal Poly managed three passing touchdowns, and over 200 yards through the air in week one, so keeping tabs on the threat to throw is certainly atop the Beavers' defensive priorities this week.

- After surrendering 52 points and 555 yards of total offense to Oklahoma State in week one, the Oregon State defense took meaningful steps forward against Hawaii's high-powered attack in week two. While Hawaii still managed over 400 yards of offense, the OSU defense was able to create two turnovers, hold Hawaii to just 2-for-12 on third downs, and allowed just 31 points. All in all, that was a recipe defensively that was good enough for a victory. As far as adjustments go, Tibesar noted that nothing really changed from week one to week two systematically, but rather that the defense executed better, tackled better, and was able to get off their blocks with much more consistency.

Tim Tibesar on what stood out the most defensively against Hawaii

"The two biggest areas of improvement were our third-down efficiency (2-of-12) and getting two takeaways. We haven't had a lot of games with multiple takeaways, so that was a real positive to see. Another positive was our run defense. I know (Hawaii) isn't known for their rushing attack, but they ran 25 times and we held them under three yards a carry, so that's another positive for us moving forward."

Tibesar on what's next at outside linebacker

"We went from having a lot of depth in that room to not having much depth at all. Riley Sharp and Isaac Garcia are ready to go and we're trying to get true-freshman Ryan Franke scout reps to get him ready, but it's really the next man up mentality."

Tibesar on defending Cal Poly's triple-option offense

"It's a polar opposite of what we had to prepare for last week. It's tough to go from the run and shoot of Hawaii to the inverted-bone triple option of Cal Poly, but that's one of the unique things about coaching defense in college football is seeing all the various offenses. We have to do a great job in preparation this week because there won't be much carryover from the first two weeks."

Tibesar on the two guys who played their best games he's seen vs Hawaii

"Hamilcar Rashed and Avery Roberts. Avery played very well... coming off blocks, making tackles, closing in space, and was solid in coverage. Ham did a really good job forcing pressure, rushing the passer, getting a sack, forcing the fumble, and recovering it. I thought those two played some of their best football at Oregon State (against Hawaii)."

Tibesar on Rashed's strip-sack of Cole McDonald

"He had a great rush, beat the guy around the corner, and was able to get pressure before the quarterback was able to see it, made a good hit, and jarred the ball loose. That's what we're looking for from our outside 'backers is being able to get around the edge and make plays on the QB."