Four-star 2021 WR picks up Oregon State offer
It has been a busy couple weeks for the Oregon State staff on the recruiting trail. Multiple 2021 targets picked up an offer from the Beavers, who are looking to get a head start on next year's recruiting class.
On Tuesday morning, Oregon State sent out an offer to a highly-coveted 2021 prospect out of Houston, Texas.
Six-foot-four, 190-pound wide receiver Latrell Neville announced the offer via twitter.
Though he is only entering his junior season, Neville has already picked up 39 offers, and his list features names such as Alabama, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and many more of the nations top programs.
According to Rivals, Neville is currently ranked 97th overall in the nation and 18th at his position. He is the 16th ranked player in the state of Texas.
Blessed to receive an offer from Oregon State University! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/Z0avbpqWMp— S E V E N (@LatrellNeville7) September 10, 2019