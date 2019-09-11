San Diego, California cornerback Tyson McWilliams announced via Twitter that he had received an offer from the Beavers.

Oregon State sent out a new offer to a 2020 defensive back on Tuesday night.

Blessed to receive an offer from Oregon State! Go Beavers! @BeaverFootball #Pac12 pic.twitter.com/EQeJjd8N44

McWilliams has an impressive list of offers, boasting a total of 18 different options including the likes of Wyoming, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Military academies. Oregon State is one of three power five schools to have entered the mix.

Oregon State coaches have been in contact with the lengthy defensive back for some time, so the relationship between them has had some time to develop.



“Coach Tibesar and coach Blue reached out my junior year and came to see me over the spring. I am very excited about the offer.”



McWilliams currently sits with a 5.5 three-star ranking on Rivals, earning him the 98th overall spot in the talent-rich state of California.



BeaversEdge will have more on McWilliams, his offer, and his recruitment later on.

