CORVALLIS, Ore. – Four Oregon State Beavers were selected as All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), which released its three teams on Friday. Infielder Travis Bazzana is a first-team selection, right-handed pitcher Bridger Holmes a second-teamer and right-handed pitcher Aiden May and outfielder Gavin Turley were selected to the third team.

The four selections give the Beavers five All-Americans overall in 2024, the second-most in a single-season in Oregon State history.

Bazzana is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and was named the Pac-12’s Player of the Year while also being selected as the Most Oustanding Player of the Corvallis Regional. He batted .407 on the year, setting a school-record with 84 runs scored, 27 home runs and a .911 slugging percentage. He added 16 doubles with four triples, 76 walks and 16 stolen bases.

It’s the third first-team honor for Bazzana, who was also recognized by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game.

Holmes completed the 2024 season with a 3-4 record and 1.93 ERA in 26 appearances, all out of the bullpen. He saved 13 games, which led the Pac-12 and is among the nation’s leaders. The North Bend, Ore., native held opponents to a .145 batting average with 47 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. He is one of 10 finalists for the NCBWA’s Stopper of the Year award.

Holmes is a three-time All-America selection this season. He’s a first-teamer by the NCBWA, and Perfect Game also had him as a second-team honoree.

May finished the 2024 season with a 7-1 record and 3.05 earned run average over 14 appearances, all starts. He struck out 84, held opponents to a .219 batting average and finished with a 1.14 WHIP in 73 2/3 innings. He was named the NCBWA’s National Pitcher of the Month for May.

The honor is the third of the postseason for May, who was also a third-teamer per the NCWA and Perfect Game.

Turley is an All-American for the first time. The sophomore batted .277 in 2024, and hit 19 home runs, which placed in a tie for second in the Pac-12 Conference. He led the Pac-12 with 74 runs batted in, and also placed second to Bazzana with 48 walks. Turley scored 53 runs, posted 13 doubles and stole six bases.

