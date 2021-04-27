BeaversEdge - Ethan Thompson Announces Departure

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: DAY 10 NUGGETS | WATCH: Day 10 Interviews | MBB: Beavers Showing Interest In Georgia PG

After a storied career that saw him lead Oregon State to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament during his senior year, Ethan Thompson is officially moving on.

Thompson, who had the option to return next season under the NCAA's blanket COVID-19 waiver, announced his goodbye from the college game via social media.

"Beaver Nation, I just want to say thank you. Thank you for the love and support throughout the past four years. I appreciate all the positive energy throughout my career.

Corvallis has blessed me with unforgettable moments and lifelong friendships for which I will always be grateful. I am proud of ending my collegiate career in the history books with a Pac-12 Tournament Championship and an Elite Eight appearance.

I am extremely excited to see what God has planned for me next. Thank you Beaver Nation, and always... GoBeavs!"

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Thompson was a key force during Oregon State's postseason run to the Elite Eight, providing clutch play on numerous occasions as he consistently hit big shots, secured key rebounds, and made play after play to help drive the Beavers deep into the tournament.

He averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists over the course of OSU's wins over Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Loyola-Chicago, and loss to Houston.

On the year, Thompson averaged 15.7 points, four rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He shot 40% from the field, 33% from three, and 81% from the charity stripe.

With Thompson no longer in the fold, Oregon State currently has Gianni Hunt & Jarod Lucas returning in the backcourt. Guard Zach Reichle has not announced his decision on whether or not he'll return next season.

Transfers Dashawn Davis & Xzavier Malone-Key will join the program in the offseason, but the Beavers have continued to show interest in adding another guard via the transfer portal this offseason.