BeaversEdge - DAY 10 NUGGETS: Beavers Emphasizing Goal-Line, Short Yardage Situations

With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium on Tuesday for its 10th practice of spring football 2021, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter has the scoop from practice...

- Kicking off the 10th practice of spring football, Oregon State took to Reser Stadium for Tuesday's practice session.

- Heading into the week, head coach Jonathan Smith said that the team would really be honing in on situational work this week, and that's exactly what they did today. Whether it was goal-line situations, sudden-change scenarios, two-minute execution, or red zone work, the Beavers made sure Tuesday's session was chock-full of these moments.

- The tackling today was very physical. It seemed like during the live sessions of practice that multiple hats were flying to the ball and really laying the lumber. The best example came during 11-on-11 when Jaydon Grant was a free-runner on a safety blitz and rocked B.J. Baylor for a loss. I could hear the "pop" from the stands of Reser, and there were many oohs and aahs from the defensive sideline.

- In terms of a couple of coaches that caught my eye, or should I say my ear today were AJ Steward and Blue Adams. It's clear that these two coaches hold their respective guys to a very high standard and are always doing a lot of teaching out there.

- During the goal-line portion of practice, we got to see Jack Colletto take some reps at quarterback. It's no secret the Beavers love this package, and with the recent success on the field with it, how could you blame them?

- A look at the first-team offense + a couple of other guys who were rotating in

LT - Marco Brewer

LG - Jacob Ferenczi

C - Tanner Miller / Jake Levengood

RG - Thomas Sio

RT - Taliese Fuaga

QB - Ben Gulbranson / Chance Nolan

RB - B.J. Baylor / Deshaun Fenwick / Trey Lowe / Ta'Ron Madison

WR - Silas Bolden

WR - Champ Flemings / Trevor Pope

WR - Zeriah Beason / Champ Flemings

TE - Luke Musgrave / Jake Overman / Tommy Spencer / Malik Kelley

For the full practice report, including full first/second team rotations and the latest on injuries, CLICK HERE