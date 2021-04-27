BeaversEdge - Oregon State Showing Interest In Georgia Transfer Sahvir Wheeler

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Former Georgia standout point guard Sahvir Wheeler has announced his departure and will be looking to play his final season for a program that's going to have a deep postseason run.

Wheeler sees Oregon State as a program capable of making that postseason run as the 5-foot-10, 180-pound guard, who has also put his name into the NBA Draft consideration pool, has heard from the Beavers, Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Gonzaga, Michigan, LSU, Stanford, and Wichita State.

Wheeler is coming off a sophomore season that saw him average 14 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game in 26 total appearances for the Bulldogs. He shot 40% from the field, 23% from beyond-the-arc, and 74% from the charity stripe.

Currently, Oregon State has Gianni Hunt & Jarod Lucas as the returning guards in the backcourt.

Ethan Thompson & Zach Reichle have yet to announce their decisions for the upcoming season, while transfers Dashawn Davis & Xzavier Malone-Key will also be joining the backcourt in the offseason.

