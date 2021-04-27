 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 10
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-27 14:23:10 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 10

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, quarterback Ben Gulbranson, & offensive lineman Joshua Gray as the trio talks Day 10 of spring football...

MORE: MBB: Beavers Showing Interest In GA Transfer Sahvir Wheeler | 2022 DB Carlos Mack Wants To Visit OSU

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzFhM1BxNkhxd0FvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}