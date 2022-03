PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray and defensive back Jaydon Grant as the duo talk about the offseason, new cornerbacks coach Anthony Perkins, spring football day one, and much more!

