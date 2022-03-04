 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UC Irvine
Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UC Irvine

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team (7-0) set to face UC Irvine (5-3) at Goss Stadium for a three-game series starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

UC Irvine vs No. 13 Oregon State

Goss Stadium at Coleman Field; Corvallis, Ore.

Friday - 5:35 p.m.

LHP Cooper Hjerpe (2-0, 0.82) vs. RHP Michael Frias (2-0, 5.73)

Saturday - 1:35 p.m.

RHP Jacob Kmatz (2-0, 2.16) vs. LHP Nick Pinto (0-1, 3.18)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m.

TBA vs. RHP Danny Suarez (0-0, 4.00)

TV: OSU Live Stream

Radio: Varsity Network Radio

Quick Hits

- Jacob Melton and Justin Boyd have each hit safely in all seven of the Beavers games this season.- Melton is 15-for-28 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 15 runs batted in. He has multiple hits in six games.

- Boyd, meanwhile, is 10-for-26 with three doubles and eight RBI. He is riding an 11-game hit streak dating back to the 2021 season.

- Oregon State’s defense has shined through the first seven games of the season, totaling just three errors.

- The Beavers are among the Pac-12’s leaders with a .987 fielding percentage this season.

- OSU has turned six double plays in its seven games, and opponents are just 1-for-3 in stolen base attempts.

- OSU was 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the finale versus Xavier, and as a team this season, is 44-for-101 (.436). Opponents are just 14-for-68 (.206).

- Oregon State has outscored its opponents, 83-21, this season.

- The Beavers have 23 runs in the eighth inning.

- Opponents have scored 10 or their 21 runs this season in the eighth and ninth innings combined.

- Oregon State is looking to go 8-0 for the 11th time in school history.

- The Beavers hit .312 (39-for-125) at UC Irvine last season. OSU collected 17 extra-base hits in the series, including six home runs.

- Friday is OSU’s first night game of 2022.

Beavers In The Rankings

OSU Baseball Rankings
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

13

Baseball America

9

Collegiate Baseball

7

Perfect Game

16

USA Today

9

NCBWA

9

By The Numbers

Oregon State Hitting & Pitching Stats

----

