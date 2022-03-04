Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UC Irvine

With the Oregon State baseball team (7-0) set to face UC Irvine (5-3) at Goss Stadium for a three-game series starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Jacob Melton and Justin Boyd have each hit safely in all seven of the Beavers games this season.- Melton is 15-for-28 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 15 runs batted in. He has multiple hits in six games.

- Boyd, meanwhile, is 10-for-26 with three doubles and eight RBI. He is riding an 11-game hit streak dating back to the 2021 season.

- Oregon State’s defense has shined through the first seven games of the season, totaling just three errors.

- The Beavers are among the Pac-12’s leaders with a .987 fielding percentage this season.

- OSU has turned six double plays in its seven games, and opponents are just 1-for-3 in stolen base attempts.

- OSU was 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the finale versus Xavier, and as a team this season, is 44-for-101 (.436). Opponents are just 14-for-68 (.206).

- Oregon State has outscored its opponents, 83-21, this season.

- The Beavers have 23 runs in the eighth inning.

- Opponents have scored 10 or their 21 runs this season in the eighth and ninth innings combined.

- Oregon State is looking to go 8-0 for the 11th time in school history.

- The Beavers hit .312 (39-for-125) at UC Irvine last season. OSU collected 17 extra-base hits in the series, including six home runs.

- Friday is OSU’s first night game of 2022.