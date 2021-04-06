PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Gig Harbor (WA) linebacker Hudson Cedarland picked up his first offer from Oregon State a week ago, and is incredibly excited about his new opportunity in Corvallis.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker has grown up in Washington and watching the Pac-12, so receiving a chance to become one of the players he grew up watching has been surreal.

"It felt amazing," said Cedarland. "It was my first ever offer, and for it to come from a division one, power five school like Oregon State, it was pretty cool. Being a Pacific Northwest guy, it is cool to get my first offer from the Pac-12."

The staff has had Cedarland on their radar for a while, but have had minimal contact until about a week and a half ago. Linebacker coach Trent Bray got in touch with Cedarland, and has been recruiting him hard ever since.