BeaversEdge - Beavers Set To Feature 3 QB's This Spring

With the Oregon State football team officially underway with its spring session of 2021 in advance of the upcoming fall season, one of the more interesting storylines to keep tabs on over the next few weeks will be the three-man quarterback rotation.

With 2020 starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia on the shelf for spring as he recovers from a season-ending injury suffered midway last season, head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren will be giving the keys to Chance Nolan, Ben Gulbranson, & Sam Vidlak.

It was originally believed that there was a fighter's chance that Gebbia would be ready for the start of spring, especially given that the team decided to start a month later, but that's not the case. Gebbia's rehab is going as good as expected, but the recovery timeline was lengthy and the team doesn't want to put him out there until he's 100%.

"We're not counting on him right now unless something drastically changes," Smith said of Gebbia. "His rehab is going well, but he's not quite going to be able to be moving around like that by the end of spring."