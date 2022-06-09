Cooper Hjerpe Named A Finalist For Dick Howser Trophy

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DALLAS – Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe is one of five finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, which is given annually to the nation’s top player, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced Thursday.

It’s the second such recognition in as many days for the Capay, Calif., native, who was also named one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award on Wednesday. Hjerpe is the lone pitcher represented on either honor.

Hjerpe enters the NCAA Super Regional with a 10-2 record and 2.40 earned run average. He leads the nation with 155 strikeouts, which is five shy of setting the Oregon State single-game record. Hjerpe is averaging 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings, and that number jumps to nearly 16.5 in games played at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Opponents are batting just .182 against him and he has a 0.87 WHIP this season.

Hjerpe has also been named a First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and was an All-Pac-12 Conference First Teamer in May.

Hjerpe is joined by Texas’ Ivan Melendez and Georgia Tech’s Kevin Parada as finalists for both the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser honors. Tennessee’s Trey Lipscomb and Clemson’s Max Wagner are the two other finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy.

Members of the NCBWA vote for the honor, with the winner announced Friday, June 17 during the 7 a.m. PT hour on MLB Network. The winner will also hold a press conference in the media room at the College World Series that day.

Hjerpe and the Beavers host Auburn in the Corvallis Super Regional starting Saturday night at 7 p.m. PT. The game will air on ESPN2.

