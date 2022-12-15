PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jack Colletto has been named a First-Team All-American at all purpose by Phil Steele, while Anthony Gould is the publication’s Third-Team All-American at punt returner. Overall, Phil Steele has recognized 14 Beavers as All-Pac-12, including six first-team selections.

Damien Martinez, Omar Speights, Rejzohn Wright, Luke Loecher, Victor Bolden (kick return) and Gould (punt return) are all Pac-12 First Team selections. Brandon Kipper and Jaydon Grant are second-team, while Taliese Fuaga, Kyrei Fisher-Morris and Ryan Cooper Jr. have been named third team. Tre’Shaun Harrison, Sione Lolohea and Kitan Oladapo are fourth-team honorees.

Colletto was named the Hornung Award winner for college football’s most versatile player last week. Gould, meanwhile, has earned his third All-American honor this week after also being recognized by The Sporting News and ESPN.com. Gould was also named an All-American by Pro Football Focus and CBS Sports.

OSU’s Honorees:

Silas Bolden – Leads Oregon State with 21 kickoff returns, totaling 573 yards for a 27.3-yard per average. Season-long return is 80 yards.

Jack Colletto – Has 23 tackles with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, 25 carries for 86 yards and six touchdowns, two passes completions for 53 yards and three receptions for 46 yards.

Ryan Cooper Jr. – Sixth on Oregon State with 40 tackles. He has three tackles for loss with one sack, three

interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Kyrei Fisher-Morris – Third on the team with 66 tackles. Adds 5.5 tackles for loss with half a sack, one interception and five pass breakups.

Taliese Fuaga – Has played in and started all 12 games for the Beavers.

Anthony Gould – Has returned 14 punts for 256 yards and two touchdowns. One of just four players in the

nation with two punt returns for touchdowns. Only player from the Pac-12 with at least one.

Jaydon Grant – Fourth on the team with 60 tackles. Adds four tackles for loss, three interceptions, one sack and six pass breakups with one forced fumble.

Tre’Shaun Harrison – Leads Oregon State with 52 catches for 604 yards. Has four touchdowns and is averaging 11.6 yards per reception.

Brandon Kipper – Has played in and started all 12 games for the Beavers. Has also started 44 career games at OSU, tied for eighth-most at Oregon State.

Luke Loecher – Has punted 33 times this season, averaging 45.4 yards per. Eleven of his 33 punts have trapped opponents inside their 20 and eight have gone longer than 50 yards.

Sione Lolohea – Enters the Las Vegas Bowl with 28 tackles on the year, adding one sack and 4.5 tackles for loss. Also totals two forced fumbles.

Damien Martinez – Has rushed for 970 yards and seven touchdowns on 158 carries, an average of 6.1 yards per rush.

Kitan Oladapo – Second on the team with 75 tackles. Has also broken up six passes with 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Omar Speights – Leads Oregon State with 77 tackles and is second with six tackles for loss. Adds one pass breakup and four quarterback hurries.

Rejzohn Wright – Seventh on the Beavers with 38 tackles, adding two interceptions, nine pass breakups, one fumble recovery and half a tackle for loss.