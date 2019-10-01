After officially visiting Oregon State over the weekend, 2020 Rancho Cucamonga (CA) wide receiver Silas Bolden has pledged to the Beavers.

Bolden has been recruited by the Beavers since June 18th, when they became the first Pac-12 team to offer the Rancho Cucamonga playmaker. He chose Oregon State over Army, Hawaii, San Jose State and more.

The last name Bolden rings familiar to Oregon State fans, as Silas’ older brother Victor played receiver for the Beavs from 2013 to 2016 and sits near the top of the record books in multiple categories.



Bolden is Oregon State’s 13th commitment in the class of 2020. He joins wide receivers Zeriah Beason and Trevor Pope in the class, and the Beavers are currently slated to return Isaiah Hodgins, Tyjon Lindsey, Trevon Bradford, Champ Flemings, Jesiah Irish, I'Shawn Stewart, and Anthony Gould next season.



In four games this season for Rancho Cucamonga, Bolden has recorded over 400 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns while adding 206 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.