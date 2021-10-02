Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Washington Expert
To learn more about Oregon State's opponent this weekend, BeaversEdge.com chatted with DawgReport.com Publisher Lars Hanson, who covers the Washington Huskies.
1. After a rough couple of first weeks, what’s been the vibe around the program following a couple of wins?
Lars Hanson: "The vibe around the program after the 0-2 start was a sense of focus and humility. The coaches and players know the roster is too stacked to start the season without a win until week three, but Jimmy Lake has admitted that the coaches didn't do enough and that's the reality. With the addition of some players that were out the first two weeks, it's also renewed a sense of determination to get the season back on track."
2. What’s been the reason(s) why Washington’s offense has struggled?
LH: "No doubt missing the top three receivers in the home opener played a factor and the Michigan result reinforced that. Part of it has also been on offensive coordinator John Donovan finding the right combination of players and play calling. Once the staff can figure out how to build a run game with more than two backs the offense will be full go."
3. Oregon State’s ground attack has been dynamic this season, how does UW fare in that department on defense, and who has the edge?
