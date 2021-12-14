BeaversEdge Mailbag: Signing Day/LA Bowl Edition

Brenden Slaughter: (1) Great question... I don't think Dorman has set a date or anything like that, but I fully expect the Beavers to be in the mix. His visit to Corvallis was a great experience for him, so the Beavs will definitely be right there.

(2) I think the Beavs are the leader in the clubhouse for Olson... him ending up at OSU just makes too much sense and I think he'll be a late addition for Jonathan Smith and Co.

(3) Yes he can, and I expect him to. One thing's for sure, Smith won't rush this process. He mentioned earlier this week that he wants to be able to take his time after the season before making a decision, so I don't expect Smith to truly start the process until after they're back from LA.

(4) Oregon State can definitely win this game, just check out what the oddsmakers in Vegas say (OSU -7)... However, if the Beavs don't bring their A-game, this is a game they very well could fall in. Utah State has a really good group this year and they're extremely motivated to go toe-to-toe with a Pac-12 foe... The biggest concern I'd say is slowing down USU's offense, because I think the Beavs will be able to score...

(5) Knowing Smith and his staff, there's always a good chance a portal guy comes through. I'm not hearing anyone specific currently, but the portal is open year-round so it's not like it has to line up with signing day... with that, I expect the staff to be as aggressive as ever trying to improve the margins of this squad.

Jared Halus: (1) Right now I definitely think Oregon State is the front runner. Based on our conversations and what he has told others as well, I think he is someone who wants to have their recruitment wrapped up sooner than later.

(2) I don't have a FutureCast in at the moment but if I did it would likely be to Oregon State.

(4) Utah State is a good team. They play good, fundamental football from what I have been able to see and have a good coach. That said, I think Oregon State has the upper hand in terms of pure talent, and as long as the Beavs don't get out-coached I think they will win this one.

(5) They almost certainly will, just a matter of who and when. That answer will remain the same pretty much until the end of time or until some kind of rules change in the portal which is unlikely. It's open all year round and has become a big time recruiting piece for every single school in the country.