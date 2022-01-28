BeaversEdge Mailbag: New Hires; Upcoming Commits; Baseball Predictions

This week's mailbag features questions about new cornerbacks' coach Anthony Perkins and the potential for more hires, recruiting predictions ahead of the Feb. 2nd signing day, the upcoming baseball season, and much more!

Brenden: (1) Great question. I'd guess that OSU's staff is likely complete heading into spring and ultimately this next season. After letting former DC Tim Tibesar go midseason, that opened up one defensive coaching position and we just saw Anthony Perkins get hired as the cornerbacks' coach. I expect some staff shuffling as Blue Adams currently still holds a secondary coach title, but we'll just have to wait and see.



(2) I think OSU is on the outside looking in as far as Daniels. It's certainly possible that he could return to the west coast and I've heard OSU has an interest, but I believe he'll likely stay in the SEC. We'll see though...

(3) Very likely, I expect we'll get a press conference for the Feb. 2nd signing period. In terms of the follow-up question, I definitely think a defensive coordinator can also coach linebackers. It's not uncommon to have a coordinator have specific roles and I think Bray will be more than capable of handling all that's on his plate.

(4) I think so, but in all likelihood, it'll be a PWO guy. That being said, I wouldn't be surprised to see them pursue a grad transfer as they did with Noyer last year to add some more veteran depth to the room.

Jared: (2) JT Daniels, I'm assuming? If I had to bet, I would say he isn't going to end up at Oregon State, for a visit or as their quarterback. I would love to be wrong, but so far I can't see it.

(4) I think they could add a PWO QB before signing day. It doesn't appear that they are pushing for another scholarship QB at all.